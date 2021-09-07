Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,467 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.6% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $37,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after buying an additional 1,188,442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after buying an additional 528,154 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after buying an additional 448,001 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21,024.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 122,152 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $109.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,918. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.01.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

