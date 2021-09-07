Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 52-Week High at $110.19

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.19 and last traded at $109.59, with a volume of 1544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.87.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $269,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,153,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

