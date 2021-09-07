Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Gap Down to $87.13

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.13, but opened at $85.01. Science Applications International shares last traded at $85.36, with a volume of 1,575 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.