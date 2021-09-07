Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STNG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STNG traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $17.30. 7,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,446. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

