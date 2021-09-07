Scrypta (LYRA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $76.00

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Scrypta has a total market cap of $82,990.29 and approximately $76.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Scrypta

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,901,300 coins and its circulating supply is 18,101,300 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

