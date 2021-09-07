Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sealed Air’s earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. For 2021, the company projects adjusted earnings per share to lie between $3.45 and $3.60, up from prior guidance of $3.40 – $3.55. Strong demand for automated equipment and sustainable packaging solutions are driving growth in the food and protected packaging segments. Also, demand rebound in food service is fueling growth. These are likely to drive the company's top line performance. Sealed Air anticipates realizing around $65 million of benefits from its Reinvent SEE program in 2021, which will bolster its earnings. Acquisitions, product innovation and investment in automation will favor its results in the near term. High debt levels, concerns over supply chain and escalating input costs might dent the company's margins.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $61.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 23.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

