Sei Investments Co. Acquires 2,661 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter valued at about $531,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 1.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 7.8% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 3.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 13.7% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

