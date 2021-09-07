Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Voya Financial worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VOYA opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average is $64.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

