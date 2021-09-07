Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $12,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Medpace by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total transaction of $2,307,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,637,291.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 292,182 shares of company stock valued at $53,139,675. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP opened at $195.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.73. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $196.41.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

