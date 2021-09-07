Sei Investments Co. Sells 26,022 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,022 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of The Timken worth $12,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Timken by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in The Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

