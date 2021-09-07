Sei Investments Co. Sells 278 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after acquiring an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,326,000 after acquiring an additional 124,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.42.

NYSE XPO opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.89. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total transaction of $12,178,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,208,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,645,743.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,040,516 shares of company stock worth $408,762,671 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

