Sei Investments Co. Sells 60,657 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,657 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Third Point LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after buying an additional 1,668,045 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $108,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after buying an additional 897,908 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $42,640,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

