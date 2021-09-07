Shadows Hits Market Cap of $3.42 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $213,728.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00148002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00044467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.74 or 0.00732416 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,131,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

