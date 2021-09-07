SHIELD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $119,656.87 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,679.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.98 or 0.07270818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $669.09 or 0.01433360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.25 or 0.00377573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00126178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.68 or 0.00584152 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.71 or 0.00556369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00331209 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

