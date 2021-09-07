Shona L. Brown Sells 1,250 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $239,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 14th, Shona L. Brown sold 15,490 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $2,452,686.60.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.12. 3,117,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,462. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.13. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.61 billion and a PE ratio of -26.70.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after purchasing an additional 736,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,235,000 after purchasing an additional 196,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

