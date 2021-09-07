ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,110,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after acquiring an additional 35,469 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 786,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,217,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,730. ShotSpotter has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $439.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,880.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

