SHPING (SHPING) Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Million

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 60.8% against the dollar. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $18,974.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHPING alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00143503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00044697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.80 or 0.00717107 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,559,955 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.