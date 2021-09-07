Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.85

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 15650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBTX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silverback Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $733.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,195,000 after purchasing an additional 829,107 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 645,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,948,000 after acquiring an additional 379,467 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,548,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 274,024 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $8,962,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

