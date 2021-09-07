Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.54. The company had a trading volume of 85,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,764. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average is $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $137.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.47%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

