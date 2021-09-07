Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.50 Per Share

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a payout ratio of 115.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $10.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $135.75 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $137.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.63 and a 200-day moving average of $123.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

