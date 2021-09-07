Simon Property Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 89,461 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 938% compared to the average daily volume of 8,619 call options.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

SPG traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.40. 59,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $137.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $273,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $218,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $265,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

