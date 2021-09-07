Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SVKEF. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Pareto Securities began coverage on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $13.68.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

