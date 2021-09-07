Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.57.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.75 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$5.75 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

SOT.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.32. 122,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,321. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$5.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.88. The firm has a market cap of C$360.51 million and a P/E ratio of 7.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.41%.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

