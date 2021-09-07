Smartshare (SSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $745,849.90

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $745,849.90 and approximately $110,577.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00106507 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00027375 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

