Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.44)-($0.36) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.39). The company issued revenue guidance of $530-533 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.09 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.360 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.47.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE:SMAR traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,546 shares of company stock valued at $20,155,842. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.