Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.440-$-0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$533 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.09 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.100 EPS.

SMAR traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.74. 2,605,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.25. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Several analysts have commented on SMAR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.47.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $982,789.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $115,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at $945,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,546 shares of company stock worth $20,155,842. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

