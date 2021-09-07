Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SWBI. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $22.45 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

In related news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

