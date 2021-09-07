Smoothy (SMTY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $662,640.00

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges. Smoothy has a market cap of $953,536.88 and approximately $662,640.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00130374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00173605 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.96 or 0.08058846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,568.55 or 0.99626480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.64 or 0.00874224 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

