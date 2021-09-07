SnowGem Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004062 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.