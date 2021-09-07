SonoCoin Market Cap Hits $1.06 Million (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, SonoCoin has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar. SonoCoin has a market cap of $1.06 million and $97,514.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00061967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00137778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00184554 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.90 or 0.07641493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,674.16 or 0.99214531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $460.72 or 0.00920208 BTC.

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

