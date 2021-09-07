Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will announce $224.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.00 million and the lowest is $220.81 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year sales of $924.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $933.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07.

SHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.05.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 180,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67.

Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

