S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $454.33.

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in S&P Global by 147.8% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $971,046,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in S&P Global by 130.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in S&P Global by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $448.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,562. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $454.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.66.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

