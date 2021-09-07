SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,986 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $29,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,866. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.