SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.1% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 83,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000.

Shares of SLY opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

