SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 853.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $499.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,729. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $321.77 and a 52-week high of $507.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.00 and a 200-day moving average of $487.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

