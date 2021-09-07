Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Acquires 2,121 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,351,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

RSP traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.59. The stock had a trading volume of 74,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,954. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

