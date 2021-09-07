Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Acquires 7,597 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 124,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after buying an additional 64,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,124,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,890,000 after buying an additional 514,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.84. The company had a trading volume of 982,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,844. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $104.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average is $69.35.

