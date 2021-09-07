Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys 8,448 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for approximately 2.2% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $30,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of TAP traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,264. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

