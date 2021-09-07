Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $5.94 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2,605.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,722,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,559 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,145,000 after acquiring an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.44. 51,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,245. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.80.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

