Spinnaker Trust Decreases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.20. 6,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,276. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

