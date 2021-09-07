Spinnaker Trust Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.45% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $291,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.73. 62,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,506. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.