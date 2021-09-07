Spinnaker Trust Has $428,000 Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 366.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274 in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $177.39. 8,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,828. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.88.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

