Spinnaker Trust Has $744,000 Stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

IBDN remained flat at $$25.31 during trading on Tuesday. 103,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,204. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

