Spinnaker Trust Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $415.03. 73,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.