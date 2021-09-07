Spinnaker Trust Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 62,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 996,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,977,000 after purchasing an additional 57,818 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,245,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,755. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

