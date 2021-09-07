Spinnaker Trust Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,754. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

