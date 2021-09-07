Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives $51.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRC. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after acquiring an additional 976,318 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after acquiring an additional 938,340 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,022,000 after acquiring an additional 807,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after acquiring an additional 788,722 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.98.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

