Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $1,558,285.42 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $1,558,285.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,365 shares in the company, valued at $39,521,477.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50.

On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10.

On Friday, July 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14.

NYSE SQ traded down $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,633,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.77. The firm has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.26 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

