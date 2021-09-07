St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives GBX 1,405.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,405.86 ($18.37).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STJ shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC cut St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total value of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

Shares of LON:STJ traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,663 ($21.73). 791,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,574.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,421.41. The company has a market capitalization of £8.98 billion and a PE ratio of 44.76. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,697 ($22.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 11.55 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.32%.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.