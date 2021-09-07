Stakinglab Market Capitalization Tops $757.46 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $757.46 and $87.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00018152 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001256 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.